“Cody Gibson TUF star”: Discover Cody Gibson: The TUF Star Who Left Conor McGregor in Awe with a Dazzling Victory.

Cody Gibson makes a statement with flying knee knockout on TUF 31

Cody Gibson, an American mixed martial artist, has made a solid impression in the second episode of The Ultimate Fighter season 31, as he showcased his skills against Mando Gutierrez with a stunning flying knee knockout victory that left Conor McGregor speechless.

The MMA Journey of Cody Gibson

Gibson began his professional career with a 3-0 record while still a collegiate wrestler, despite having limited training in other martial arts disciplines. He later joined Elite Team Visalia and competed in regional circuits such as The Warriors Cage (TWC) and Tachi Palace Fights. Gibson signed with the UFC in February 2014 and debuted at UFC 170 as a last-minute replacement against Aljamain Sterling. Gibson continued his MMA journey by winning and defending the bantamweight championship at Tachi Palace Fights against Kyle Reyes.

Cody Gibson on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

Gibson aims to utilize The Ultimate Fighter as a platform to ultimately secure the highly sought-after UFC contract, propelling him back into the organization. As a member of Team Chandler, Gibson recently shared his thoughts with ufc.com about his initial reaction upon learning that McGregor and Chandler would serve as rival coaches. Recognizing McGregor’s significant influence on the sport, Gibson revealed:

“The exposure. Conor talks about whoever gets to fight him it’s a big opportunity because you’re going to make a lot more money in pay-per-view sales. By extension, you can include The Ultimate Fighter in that. Like it or not, love him or hate him, the guy puts asses in seats and eyeballs on him.”

Gibson added, “The fact that it’s going to be on ESPN and the streaming service will bring a lot more eyes to the show and the fact that they’re bringing back veterans is the best way to challenge a prospect. I think it’s going to make for an interesting season, for sure.”

Conclusion

Cody Gibson’s stunning flying knee knockout victory on TUF 31 has put him on the radar of UFC fans, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming episodes. With the exposure that comes with being on The Ultimate Fighter and the opportunity to secure a UFC contract, Gibson has a lot to fight for, and fans can’t wait to see what he brings to the table.

