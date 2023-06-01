Cody Zeller NBA stats.: Get to Know Cody Zeller: From College to NBA Career, Stats, and More about the Heat’s Masked Big Man

The Heat’s Latest Addition: Cody Zeller

The Miami Heat may not have made a big splash at the trade deadline this season, but they did manage to make some key additions. Among them was veteran big man Cody Zeller, who joined the team after being waived by both the Trail Blazers and Jazz. While Kevin Love’s arrival in Miami made headlines, Zeller’s acquisition was equally important. Here’s everything you need to know about the Heat’s newest big man.

Who is Cody Zeller?

Zeller is a 7-foot center who played two seasons at Indiana University before being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 4 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career in Charlotte, starting in 273 of the 467 games he appeared in. He signed a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers in 2021 as an unrestricted free agent before joining the Heat.

Why does Cody Zeller wear a mask?

Zeller has broken his nose twice during his NBA career. The second break occurred during the 2022-23 season when he suffered a nasal fracture in Miami’s loss to Orlando on March 11. When he returned after missing six straight games, he wore a mask he had from the first time he broke his nose.

Cody Zeller’s 2022-23 Stats

Zeller played in 15 games with the Heat during the 2022-23 regular season, including two starts. He wears jersey No. 44. During the regular season, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.2 steals per game in 14.5 minutes per game. He shot 62.7 percent from the field. In the playoffs, he has averaged 2.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.1 steals per game in 9.2 minutes per game. He is shooting 58.1 percent from the field.

What Zeller Brings to the Heat

Zeller may not be a superstar, but he brings a wealth of experience to Miami. The 2022-23 season marks his 10th year in the NBA, and he has played in more playoff games with the Heat this season (16) than he had in the rest of his career combined (11). He is a reliable backup center who can come off the bench and provide solid minutes in the paint. Zeller’s ability to rebound and defend the rim make him a valuable asset for the Heat, who have struggled with injuries to their frontcourt this season.

Conclusion

While Kevin Love may have been the more high-profile acquisition for the Miami Heat this season, Cody Zeller has proven to be a valuable addition to the team. His experience, rebounding, and defense have been crucial in the playoffs, and he has emerged as a reliable backup center for the Heat. With Zeller on the roster, Miami has added depth to their frontcourt and improved their chances of making a deep playoff run.

News Source : Scott Rafferty

Source Link :Who is Cody Zeller? College, NBA career, stats and more to know about Heat’s masked big man/