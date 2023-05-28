“cognitive health”: Combatting Cognitive Loss: Strategies to Take Action

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia on the Rise in Canada

As the average age of Canadians continues to climb, the number of people with Alzheimer’s disease, and other forms of dementia, also grows. With this in mind, there are efforts to help people live better, longer lives, and those initiatives were given a boost on Saturday with fundraising walks for the Alzheimer Society.

Supporting Programs and Services

Maggie Scanlon, the director of Programs and Services for the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners, which represents the City of London, Ont., along with Middlesex, Elgin, and Oxford Counties, said, “We’re going to be hitting almost a million Canadians in less than 10 years.”

All of the money raised during the fundraising walks helps support the programs and services offered by the Alzheimer Society. The organization wants to make sure that these programs and services can be accessed by everyone, even those who may face barriers.

Regional Fundraising Walks

The London walk, held at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, was one of four that took place across the region, with others in St. Thomas, Woodstock, and Tillsonburg. Jane and Billy Doran participated in the London walk. Billy is coping with Alzheimer’s disease, and Jane supports him.

“This walk means a lot to me,” said Jane. “It means more than anything, the support I’ve had from them.”

Jane said that the support she received from the Alzheimer Society is wide-ranging. She and Bill both attended different programs, received emotional and educational support, and took advantage of volunteers who came and helped them once a week for two-and-a-half hours.

New Referrals Every Month

According to Scanlon, the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners sees 150 new referrals a month. The London Walk covers 13,500 steps, representing the number of people living with the disease in the region.

With the number of people being diagnosed with a form of dementia, it’s not just the person being diagnosed. It’s all of the friends, family, and neighbors that support them to ensure they can continue to live a really successful life in the community.

New Therapies and Experimental Drugs

In recent weeks, there has been a significant announcement regarding a possible contributing factor to Alzheimer’s disease, linking it to cholesterol. That may lead to new therapies. There has also been encouraging news regarding an experimental drug that has the potential to slow cognitive loss.

Conclusion

As the number of people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia continues to rise in Canada, it’s essential to support organizations like the Alzheimer Society that provide programs and services to make life easier for those affected. Fundraising walks like these are critical to ensuring that the necessary resources are available to support those in need.

