Cognitive Scaffolding.: Using ChatGPT as Cognitive Scaffolding: 5 Strategies for Overcoming Overthinking | Written by Michelle Strom | Published in June 2023

Overcoming Cognitive Chaos with ChatGPT

As someone with an ADHD brain, my thoughts are not neatly cataloged like a library. Instead, they are stashed away in a mental chaos that only I can navigate. However, hidden gems of ideas and insights pop up from unexpected places in this mess. The challenge is unraveling this yarn to construct a coherent narrative, figuring out how to end one thought and seamlessly transition to the next. This is where ChatGPT comes in as a cognitive scaffold.

ChatGPT helps me to decipher the jumbled mess, extract meaning, and take action. It facilitates my brain’s adaptability, working in harmony with my unique mental wiring to make sense of the chaos. It does not solve the puzzle for me, but it helps me sort and manage my thoughts, making them less daunting.

Here are five scenarios, paired with example prompts, for you to take for your own test run:

Processing a Brainstorming Session

After a brainstorming session for a new project, you may have a page full of raw, unorganized ideas. Copy and paste your brainstorming notes into ChatGPT and use a prompt like, “Can you help me identify themes or patterns in these ideas?” This will assist you in seeing potential connections or recurring themes in your ideas. Reviewing Meeting Notes

If you’ve taken notes during a long meeting or a conference, you can use ChatGPT to summarize key points and action items. First, copy and paste your notes, and then ask, “Can you summarize the main points and action items from these notes?” Unpacking Dense Information

If you’ve read a dense article, report, or book chapter and taken notes, pasting these notes into ChatGPT with the prompt, “Can you help me summarize these notes in simpler terms?” could assist in transforming complex information into more manageable chunks. Identifying Patterns and Trends

You could write down your current understanding and uncertainties when learning about intricate systems like coding, mathematics, or physics. Then, paste this into ChatGPT with the prompt, “Can you help me understand the relationships between these concepts?” This can facilitate pattern recognition in these systems. Visualizing Complex Systems

If you’re trying to explain a complex system at work to your colleagues, paste your understanding into ChatGPT with the prompt, “How can I visualize this system to make it easy for others to understand?” It might help you develop a suitable model or diagram that you can use in presentations.

The goal of using ChatGPT is not to generate conclusions or make decisions for you. Instead, it’s about helping you explore different perspectives, reflect on your thoughts, and understand complex information in ways that best align with your unique cognitive processes.

ChatGPT is not intended to replace original thinking or make human minds obsolete. Instead, it’s like a mirror reflecting our thoughts back to us, helping us see them from different angles, and challenging us to engage more deeply with our own cognitive processes. It doesn’t decide for us or tell us what to think. Instead, it provides a platform to analyze, reflect, and make informed decisions.

In conclusion, ChatGPT is here to be your Chief Executive Function Officer – not to impose order on your cognitive chaos but to guide you in navigating it with confidence. By using ChatGPT as a cognitive scaffold, you can overcome cognitive chaos, one chat at a time.

Cognitive Scaffolding Overthinking Rethinking ChatGPT Mental Health Strategies

News Source : Michelle Strom

Source Link :Rethinking Overthinking: 5 Ways I Use ChatGPT as Cognitive Scaffolding | by Michelle Strom | Jun, 2023/