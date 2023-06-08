Coillte plans to enhance Devil’s Glen trails to support native woodland species

Devil’s Glen : Coillte Nature leads hike to enhance trails in Devil’s Glen forest, Wicklow

A hike was organized at the Devil’s Glen in Wicklow to celebrate national biodiversity week. The hike took place on May 19th before work to enhance the trails over the summer. The Devil’s Glen is a forest walking destination that dates back to the last Ice Age. Declan Little, Ecological Lead at Coillte Nature, led a group along the Waterfall Loop Walk, highlighting the significance of this unique woodland. Part of the Devil’s Glen forest is characterized as native woodland and includes habitats of Old Sessile Oak woods with tree species such as oak, birch, and holly. Coillte plans to manage the forests for nature and biodiversity, including managing invasive species and reducing the impact of deer grazing. This work will help to improve the overall conditions of the native woodland, including extending its cover and increasing the proportion of native species throughout. The restoration of Devil’s Glen is expected to enhance the overall biodiversity of the forest to promote wildlife and nature conservation and to create a more vibrant woodland area for visitors to enjoy. The works will begin in the summer of this year and will run up until 2028. Visitors are asked to heed any safety signage on site or instructions from staff while the works are ongoing.

Read Full story : Work begins on Wicklow’s Devil’s Glen to restore native woodland /

News Source : Tom Galvin

Wicklow Devil’s Glen restoration Native woodland conservation Environmental restoration Wicklow Wicklow sustainable forestry Wicklow biodiversity conservation