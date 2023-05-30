“Coinbase account deletion”: A Comprehensive Guide on Deleting Your Coinbase Account: Step by Step

How to Securely Delete Your Coinbase Account

Coinbase is a popular cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy, sell, and store various cryptocurrencies. However, there may come a time when you decide to delete your Coinbase account for personal reasons or to explore other platforms. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to securely delete your Coinbase account.

What You Need to Do Before Closing a Coinbase Account

Before deleting your Coinbase account, it’s essential to ensure that there are no pending transactions or balances left on the platform. Make sure to transfer any remaining funds to an external wallet – you can use cryptocurrency hardware wallets like Ledger or a software wallet like MetaMask. Since Coinbase is one of the SEPA-supporting exchanges, you can also convert your crypto to fiat and transfer it to a bank account linked to your Coinbase account.

In addition, you can transfer your crypto directly to another exchange. We suggest Binance, which is widely considered one of the best crypto exchanges due to its impressive feature set and a large number of supported cryptocurrencies.

If you have any outstanding issues or concerns with Coinbase’s customer support, it’s advisable to resolve them before deleting your account. Contact Coinbase’s support team and ensure all your inquiries or problems are appropriately addressed.

Also, make sure to cancel any active recurring cryptocurrency orders. This will ensure that there will be no issues surrounding your account closure (if you forgot about any open orders, Coinbase will notify you about them before you delete your account).

How to Delete a Coinbase Account?

In the following steps, we are going to show you how to close your Coinbase account permanently. Keep in mind that the action cannot be reversed. Also, make sure that your account balance is zero and that you don’t have any outstanding issues and orders.

Step 1: Log in to your Coinbase account

Begin by logging in to your Coinbase or Coinbase Pro account with your email address and password.

Step 2: Go to your profile settings

Next, click on the profile icon in the upper right corner and proceed to the “Manage your profile” menu.

Step 3: Select the “Close account” option

Scroll down to the bottom of the page, and you will see the close account section at the end. Click on “Close account”.

Step 4: Enter your Coinbase password

Enter your Coinbase password into the prompt and click on “Close Account” once again.

Step 5: Close your Coinbase account

If you’ve successfully emptied your account and have no pending activity on any accounts registered in your name, you can finish the process and close the account by clicking on the “Close my account” button.

It is worth noting that Coinbase will retain some of your information for a minimum of five years after the account was closed in an effort to comply with legal obligations and to prevent fraud.

The Bottom Line: Make Sure to Withdraw Your Funds Before Closing the Account

Deleting your Coinbase account is a straightforward process if you follow the steps outlined in this guide. Remember to clear any pending transactions, withdraw your funds, and cancel recurring orders before initiating the account deletion. Additionally, ensure that you have resolved any support issues and confirm the deletion process as instructed by Coinbase. By taking these precautions, you can safely and securely delete your Coinbase account.

If you don’t want to keep your crypto on an exchange due to security concerns, then using a cryptocurrency hardware wallet is arguably the best alternative. Check our comparison of Ledger Nano X vs. S Plus to see which cold storage solution might be best for you.

