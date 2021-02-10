Col Art Corbett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Col Art Corbett has Died.
Col Art Corbett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
#TeamKrulak was very saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Col Art Corbett, USMC (Ret.) We were fortunate to host him on the #BruteCast, with his most current thoughts on how the Corps need to balance its readiness today with adapting for tomorrow.https://t.co/Pj08w5uTWl pic.twitter.com/1nW82elwfk
— The Krulak Center (@TheKrulakCenter) February 9, 2021
