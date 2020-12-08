Colby West Death -Dead – Obituary : Colby West has Died .
Colby West has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Chase Davis 20 hrs · Colby West Colby (cheese) thank you for the times we had together. Love you brother, we’re all going to miss that smile. #RIP
Source: (20+) Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.