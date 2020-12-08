Colby West Death -Dead – Obituary : Colby West has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Colby West Death -Dead – Obituary : Colby West has Died .

Colby West has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Chase Davis 20 hrs  · Colby West Colby (cheese) thank you for the times we had together. Love you brother, we’re all going to miss that smile. #RIP

Source: (20+) Facebook

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.