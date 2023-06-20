“Cold Case” by Cadalack Ron featuring Konsept.







Cadalack Ron – Cold Case ft Konsept

Chorus: Konsept It's a cold case, but we won't let it go We'll keep digging until we find out who did this, yo It's a cold case, but justice will be served For the victim and her family, we'll make sure they get what they deserve Verse 2: Konsept It's a cold case, but we won't give up We'll keep searching for the truth, we won't stop There's a killer out there, still walking free But we'll find him, just wait and see Chorus: Konsept It's a cold case, but we won't let it go We'll keep digging until we find out who did this, yo It's a cold case, but justice will be served For the victim and her family, we'll make sure they get what they deserve Verse 3: Cadalack Ron It's a cold case, but I'm getting close I can feel it in my bones, I can feel it in my nose The scent of the killer, the scent of his fear He's getting nervous now, he knows we're near Chorus: Konsept It's a cold case, but we won't let it go We'll keep digging until we find out who did this, yo It's a cold case, but justice will be served For the victim and her family, we'll make sure they get what they deserve

Verse 1: Cadalack RonIt’s a cold case, but I’m still on itTrying to piece together the clues, trying to solve itIt’s been years since they found her bodyBut I’m determined to bring justice to this young hottie





Cadalack Ron Konsept Cold Case underground hip hop battle rap