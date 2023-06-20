“Cold Case” by Cadalack Ron featuring Konsept.

Verse 1: Cadalack Ron
It’s a cold case, but I’m still on it
Trying to piece together the clues, trying to solve it
It’s been years since they found her body
But I’m determined to bring justice to this young hottie
Chorus: Konsept
It's a cold case, but we won't let it go
We'll keep digging until we find out who did this, yo
It's a cold case, but justice will be served
For the victim and her family, we'll make sure they get what they deserve
Verse 2: Konsept
It's a cold case, but we won't give up
We'll keep searching for the truth, we won't stop
There's a killer out there, still walking free
But we'll find him, just wait and see
Chorus: Konsept
It's a cold case, but we won't let it go
We'll keep digging until we find out who did this, yo
It's a cold case, but justice will be served
For the victim and her family, we'll make sure they get what they deserve
Verse 3: Cadalack Ron
It's a cold case, but I'm getting close
I can feel it in my bones, I can feel it in my nose
The scent of the killer, the scent of his fear
He's getting nervous now, he knows we're near
Chorus: Konsept
It's a cold case, but we won't let it go
We'll keep digging until we find out who did this, yo
It's a cold case, but justice will be served
For the victim and her family, we'll make sure they get what they deserve
- Cadalack Ron
- Konsept
- Cold Case
- underground hip hop
- battle rap