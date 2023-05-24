Cold case victim identified as Claudette Jean Zebolsky Powers after 37 years, San Diego County seeks information on her killer and possibly connected unidentified man

Claudette Jean Zebolsky Powers : Cold case victim identified as Claudette Jean Zebolsky Powers

After 37 years, authorities have finally identified the victim of a cold case in Warner Springs as Claudette Jean Zebolsky Powers. Using investigative genetic genealogy, which involves utilizing DNA and genealogy websites to find family ties, investigators were able to trace Powers’ family and confirm her identity. Powers lived in Washington with her husband before moving to San Diego County in 1983 or 1984. She was last heard from in 1984 when her father passed away. Powers’ body was discovered on Feb. 16, 1986, near campsites on Los Coyotes Indian Reservation. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for any information that could help solve the case. Investigators believe that Powers lived on Fig Street in Escondido and worked at a restaurant in the area before her death. A still-unidentified man was also found slain “around the same time and area,” and the two cases are possibly connected. The department has used genetic genealogy in six other cases to identify suspects or victims, and only accesses the information of users who agree to share their information with law enforcement.

