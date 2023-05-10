Cold War Dates : The Cold War Era: A Comprehensive Timeline of Key Dates

The Cold War lasted from the end of World War II in 1945 until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. It was a prolonged period of geopolitical tension and rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union. During this era, both nations engaged in a variety of political, economic, and military activities that shaped the course of world events for decades to come. This article provides a comprehensive timeline of key events during the Cold War era.

1945

February 4-11 – The Yalta Conference is held in Crimea, where the leaders of the United States, the Soviet Union, and Great Britain discuss the post-war reorganization of Europe and the establishment of the United Nations.

April 12 – President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies suddenly, and Harry S. Truman becomes the new U.S. president.

May 8 – Germany surrenders, ending World War II in Europe.

August 6 – The U.S. drops an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.

August 8 – The Soviet Union declares war on Japan and invades Manchuria.

August 9 – The U.S. drops a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan.

August 14 – Japan surrenders, ending World War II.

1946

March 5 – Winston Churchill delivers his famous “Iron Curtain” speech in Fulton, Missouri, calling for an alliance of Western nations against the Soviet Union.

September 6 – The Soviet Union announces a new five-year plan for the country’s economic development.

1947

March 12 – President Truman announces the Truman Doctrine, which pledges U.S. support for countries threatened by communism.

June 5 – Secretary of State George Marshall proposes the Marshall Plan, a U.S. aid program to rebuild Western Europe.

1948

February 25 – The Communist Party seizes power in Czechoslovakia.

June 24 – The Soviet Union blockades West Berlin, leading to the Berlin Airlift.

1949

April 4 – NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is established as a military alliance of Western nations.

May 12 – The Soviet Union ends its blockade of West Berlin.

August 29 – The Soviet Union successfully tests its first atomic bomb.

1950

June 25 – The Korean War begins when North Korea invades South Korea.

September 8 – U.S. forces land at Inchon, South Korea, and begin a counteroffensive against North Korea.

1951

April 11 – President Truman relieves General Douglas MacArthur of his command in Korea.

July 27 – An armistice is signed, ending the Korean War.

1952

November 4 – Dwight D. Eisenhower is elected U.S. president.

1953

March 5 – Joseph Stalin dies, and Nikita Khrushchev becomes the new leader of the Soviet Union.

July 27 – The Korean War armistice is signed at Panmunjom.

1954

April 7 – President Eisenhower delivers his “domino theory” speech, warning that the fall of one country to communism could lead to the fall of others.

May 7 – The Battle of Dien Bien Phu ends with the defeat of French forces by the Viet Minh in Vietnam.

July 21 – The Geneva Accords divide Vietnam into North and South.

1955

May 14 – The Warsaw Pact, a military alliance of Eastern European countries led by the Soviet Union, is established.

1956

February 25 – Khrushchev delivers his “secret speech” denouncing Stalin’s policies.

October 23 – The Hungarian Revolution begins, and Soviet tanks are sent in to crush it.

1957

October 4 – The Soviet Union launches Sputnik, the first artificial Earth satellite.

1958

January 1 – Fidel Castro takes power in Cuba.

February 1 – The U.S. launches its first successful satellite, Explorer 1.

September 2 – The U.S. announces the establishment of NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

1960

May 1 – A U.S. U-2 spy plane is shot down over Soviet airspace.

August 13 – The Berlin Wall is erected by East Germany to prevent its citizens from fleeing to West Berlin.

1961

April 17 – The Bay of Pigs invasion fails, as U.S.-backed Cuban exiles are defeated by Castro’s forces.

August 13 – East Germany begins construction of the Berlin Wall.

October 14 – The Cuban Missile Crisis begins when U.S. spy planes discover Soviet missiles in Cuba.

1962

October 22 – President Kennedy announces a naval blockade of Cuba, demanding the removal of Soviet missiles.

October 28 – The Cuban Missile Crisis ends when the Soviet Union agrees to remove its missiles from Cuba.

1963

June 26 – President Kennedy delivers his “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in West Berlin.

November 22 – President Kennedy is assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

1964

August 2 – The Gulf of Tonkin incident occurs, leading to the escalation of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

November 3 – President Johnson is reelected with a landslide victory.

1968

January 30 – The Tet Offensive begins in Vietnam.

March 31 – President Johnson announces he will not seek reelection.

April 4 – Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

June 5 – Senator Robert F. Kennedy is assassinated in Los Angeles, California.

August 20-21 – The Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies invade Czechoslovakia to suppress the Prague Spring.

1969

July 20 – The U.S. lands astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin on the moon.

1972

February 21 – President Nixon visits China, marking a thaw in U.S.-Soviet relations.

May 26 – President Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev sign the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (SALT I) in Moscow.

1975

April 30 – The fall of Saigon marks the end of the Vietnam War.

July 30 – The Helsinki Accords are signed, promoting human rights and cooperation between East and West.

1979

December 25 – The Soviet Union invades Afghanistan, beginning a long and costly war.

1980

November 4 – Ronald Reagan is elected U.S. president.

1985

March 11 – Mikhail Gorbachev becomes the new leader of the Soviet Union.

1987

December 8 – President Reagan and Gorbachev sign the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, eliminating a whole class of nuclear weapons.

1989

November 9 – The Berlin Wall falls, signaling the end of the Cold War era.

1991

December 25 – The Soviet Union officially dissolves, ending the Cold War.

The Cold War was a complex and tense period in world history, marked by intense rivalries between the United States and the Soviet Union. The timeline of key events outlined in this article helps to illustrate the various political, economic, and military developments that took place during this era and how they ultimately contributed to the end of the Cold War.