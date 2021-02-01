Cole Couey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Cole Couey has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Cole Couey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Wendi N Corn 6h · I’m Thankful tonight for a God who loves me so much he lets me just lay in bed and talk to him till I fall asleep and when the reality of the situation wakes me back up in 30 to 40 minutes lay there and talk more till I’m back asleep. Or like now just pray. I’m Broken Hearted at the news of Cole. I could barley make out the words Aubre Corn was trying to say in the phone. Brandi Couey and Family I can’t imagine your pain and loss and Sweet Julia( Pam Robertson Rutland I thought of you next. I am so Sorry this has happened. Cole was Loved by so many and such a Joy to be around. I’m Praying constantly for Peace and comfort for you all and His Love to wrap around you carrying ￼you through the days to come

Connie Brown Fortney

So sorry something tragic seems to have happened to this you g man! Praying for these family and friends!

Lynn Duck

Wendi, I went to visit Chloe today. She called me when I got home. She was sitting on her bed and hugging her pillow with huge tears streaming down her face as she told me the news. She kept saying, “He was just so kind mom.” “He was one of the nice ones.” “Why does God keep taking the good ones?” I went to school with Brad, and Brandi’s dad was my parents next door neighbor for 30+ years. My prayers are with them all and for all of those who love him.