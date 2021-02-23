Colette Olivier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : body of Colette has been found on Table Mountain .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @Macfarlane123: Update. It’s with great sadness to report back that the body of Colette has been found on Table Mountain. My sincere condolences to her daughter, Bianca and family and friends. RIP Colette. 🙏🏻💐 https://twitter.com/Macfarlane123/status/1364236777603682309

Have you seen this woman? Colette Olivier went missing on Friday morning and was last seen in Stellenbosch. She is having a psychotic episode and her daughter urges anyone who sees her to take her to Helderberg Hospital. Please share for awareness.https://t.co/x20JW7NKLo — Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) February 20, 2021



