Colfax Avenue identified as high-risk area for traffic-related deaths and injuries in Lakewood

Posted on May 30, 2023

Stretch of Colfax Avenue in Lakewood Identified as High-Risk for Traffic-Related Deaths and Injuries

The section of Colfax Avenue located in Lakewood has been pinpointed as the area with the most significant accumulation of traffic-related fatalities and injuries within the city of Lakewood.

News Source : CBS-Denver

