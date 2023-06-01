“Colfax Avenue Identified as High-Risk Traffic Area in Lakewood”

Posted on June 1, 2023

"Colfax Avenue Stretch in Lakewood Identified as Traffic Death and Injury Hotspot"

The city of Lakewood has pinpointed a section of Colfax Avenue in Lakewood as the area with the most incidents of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities or injuries. An image accompanying the information shows a view of the street.

News Source : WFMZ.com

