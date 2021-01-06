Colin Bell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Colin Bell has Died .
Colin Bell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad to hear that Colin Bell has passed away.I played with him @England he was a great player and athlete. Sending our sincere condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/XQGL37yHeq
— Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) January 6, 2021
