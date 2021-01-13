Colin Crann Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Squadron Leader Colin Crann has Died .
Squadron Leader Colin Crann has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are devastated to have to announce the passing of one of our serving Wing Staff Officers: Squadron Leader Colin Crann.
Colin was one in a million: a dedicated, caring, generous and fun-loving gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family. @ACO_RCNORTH @ComdtAC @aircadets pic.twitter.com/mKhy9xstv2
— DNW RAF Air Cadets (@DNWAirCadets) January 13, 2021
