Colin Morris Death -Dead – Obituary : former FA coach educator Colin Morris has Died .

former FA coach educator Colin Morris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Really sad news. Worked on many occasions with Colin.Always wanted what was best for the game and was such good company. When the FA promoted their Football Development programmes in the mid 1980s, Colin was the first to be appointed. Many others followed his example. https://t.co/S2CMjg2ege

Jamie Houchen @Jameshouchen · 10h Very sad to hear of the passing of former FA coach educator Colin Morris. He always had time for everyone, set the highest standards and knew how to tell a story and to engage! RIP Colin