Colin Morris Death -Dead – Obituary : WestRidingFA coaching stalwart, Colin Morris has Died .

By | December 14, 2020
WestRidingFA coaching stalwart, Colin Morris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Otley Town AFC @otleytownfc Otley Town AFC is saddened to hear of the passing of @WestRidingFA coaching stalwart, Colin Morris. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with our former Manager, Dave Morris, and the rest of Colin’s family and friends at this difficult time.

