Collaboration for raising awareness.: The Importance of Collaborating to Increase Awareness (And Steps to Begin)

Strategic Collaborations: The Key to Raising Awareness for Your Business

Introduction

Every business faces the challenge of raising awareness for its products and services. While traditional advertising can generate quick awareness, strategic collaborations and partnerships can be a better alternative, especially growth-focused business partnerships. In this article, we will explore the different types of partnerships and collaborations that can help a business raise awareness and build credibility.

Different Partnerships for Different Business Needs

The right type of partnership will depend on the specific needs of the business. Distribution partnerships are one of the most common types of partnerships. They enable a company’s products to be easily accessible to the end customers. For example, inventor Robert Risch used a distribution partnership to get his Windshield Wonder product into thousands of retail stores from Walmart to Walgreens, creating a win-win for him and his partners.

Influencer partnerships have become increasingly valuable for raising brand awareness in more digitally-focused spaces. This is especially true for younger generations, where 33% of Gen Z have made a purchase because of an influencer recommendation, and 25% prefer using influencers to discover new products.

The Right Partnerships Build Credibility and Recognition

Strategic collaborations can go a long way in improving positive awareness for a company, even when the partnership isn’t focused on brand growth. For example, SaaS software companies enter partnerships with other software providers to easily integrate their services. This creates an easier experience for the end-users and provides credibility and recognition from working with a well-known brand in the niche. Smaller SaaS providers can use the brand recognition associated with bigger partners to leverage their existing trust and exposure, which organically links these attributes to their own brand.

Other types of business development partnerships can lend credibility and trust that support a company’s key messages. Partnering with Visa ensured that thimbl, a company that offers a credit-builder credit card, was able to offer a product that matched their specific service offerings with the consumers’ desire to have a credit card that they could use like a “normal” card. This partnership boosted thimbl’s credibility as they built awareness.

Getting Started

While a strategic collaboration can have a massive influence on a brand’s efforts at raising awareness, not all collaborations are created equal. Prospective strategic partners must be fully aligned on the big picture goals for their collaboration. You should evaluate partners on aspects such as brand alignment, shared goals and values, and the ability to fill the specific gaps that your company needs help with.

Once you’ve identified prospective partners, entering into those partnerships requires fostering transparency and trust. There should not be attempts to hide information to gain leverage against your partner. The focus must be on creating a true win-win scenario from your strategic collaboration. Your brand is going to get increased awareness, but how does your partner benefit? When you enter a strategic collaboration focused on achieving mutually beneficial outcomes, you lay the foundation for a lasting partnership that can lead to ongoing collaboration.

Conclusion

Strategic collaborations can provide much-needed access to new markets and customers. By working with aligned partners to support your operations or target new audiences, you can benefit from their existing credibility, recognition, and customers. By doing your due diligence to ensure that prospective partners are aligned with your brand’s goals, vision, and values, you can create win-win solutions that ultimately strengthen the mindshare of every company involved.

