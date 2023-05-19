“Collaborative Entry: Peter Passes Away While Jogging”

YTP: Peter has Died While Running (Collab Entry)

Introduction

YTP or YouTube Poop is a type of remix video that remixes various clips and sounds from different sources to create a new video. In this collab entry, YouTubers remixed clips of Peter Griffin from Family Guy to create a video where he dies while running.

The Video

The video starts with Peter Griffin running through the streets of Quahog, the fictional town where Family Guy takes place. He is running towards a finish line with other runners. Suddenly, he trips and falls to the ground. The other runners continue running, oblivious to Peter’s fall.

As Peter lays on the ground, he struggles to get up. He tries to crawl towards the finish line but collapses again. The video then cuts to various clips of Peter’s family and friends reacting to his death.

The Remixes

The collab entry features various remixes of the original video. Some remixes add music to the video while others use sound effects to create comedic moments.

One remix features the song “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen playing over the video. As Peter falls to the ground, the song’s chorus plays, adding a comedic element to the video.

Another remix features the sound effect of a record scratch when Peter falls. The video then cuts to a clip of Peter saying “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” a reference to a popular commercial from the 1980s.

The Impact

The collab entry has garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube and has received positive feedback from viewers. Many viewers have praised the YouTubers for their creativity and humor.

However, some viewers have criticized the video for making light of death and for being disrespectful to the Family Guy franchise.

The Future of YTP

YTP has been a popular genre on YouTube for over a decade. The genre has evolved from simple remixes to complex and creative videos that showcase the skills of its creators.

The future of YTP is uncertain, as the genre has faced criticism for copyright infringement and has been targeted by YouTube’s algorithm for demonetization and removal. However, many creators continue to make YTP videos, and the genre remains popular among fans.

Conclusion

YTP: Peter has Died While Running (Collab Entry) is a creative and humorous video that showcases the talent of its creators. While some viewers may find the video disrespectful, others appreciate its humor and creativity. The video is an example of the YTP genre and its potential to create new and entertaining content on YouTube.

