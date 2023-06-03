“Collaborative learning”: A student and teacher in Summerside with a common diagnosis collaborate to assist others.

Student-Teacher Duo Leads P.E.I. Gutsy Walk to Raise Awareness about Crohn’s Disease and Colitis

Crohn’s disease and colitis are two of the most common forms of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) that affect millions of people worldwide. The annual Gutsy Walk, an initiative of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, aims to raise awareness and funds for people living with IBD. This year, Summerside Intermediate School music teacher Carrie MacLellan and her student, Jorja Desjardins, are leading the P.E.I. Gutsy Walk. Both MacLellan and Desjardins have been diagnosed with IBD and are committed to raising awareness about the condition.

MacLellan, who was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2004, chairs the walk and has been open about her condition with her students. “As a teacher, one of the best things you can do to engage kids is let them get to know you,” said MacLellan. “For that reason, the kids, if something comes up for them in their life, they have some symptoms and they might have questions about them, they’re not scared to ask.” MacLellan believes that increasing awareness about IBD is essential, especially since the rates of Crohn’s and colitis in young people have doubled in recent years. According to a report by Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, youth with IBD are twice as likely to have a psychiatric diagnosis, and their risk of depression is six times higher.

Desjardins, who was diagnosed with colitis at the age of eight, understands the challenges of living with IBD. “I did feel alone at the start,” she said. “But then I realized, Oh, there’s like a lot more people with ulcerative colitis than I realized.” Desjardins experiences frequent flare-ups that cause multiple trips to the bathroom and stomach pain. However, connecting with MacLellan, who also has IBD, has been a source of comfort for her. Desjardins is hopeful that the funds raised through the Gutsy Walk will help bring new treatments to Canada and improve the quality of life for people living with IBD.

The Gutsy Walk will take place on Sunday at Summerside Intermediate School. Registration will start at noon, and the walk will begin at 1 p.m. Islanders are encouraged to participate in the walk and show their support for people living with IBD. The Gutsy Walk is an opportunity for everyone to come together and raise awareness about IBD, a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. MacLellan and Desjardins’ partnership showcases the importance of supporting one another, especially for people living with chronic illnesses like IBD. Their efforts to raise awareness about IBD are truly inspiring, and they are making a significant impact in the lives of those living with the condition.

Special education partnership Inclusive classroom collaboration Student-teacher mentorship Learning disabilities support group Cooperative learning community

News Source : CBC

Source Link :Summerside student and teacher with shared diagnosis team up to help others/