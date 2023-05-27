Colleen Hoopes killed; husband pleads not guilty

Colleen Hoopes killed; husband pleads not guilty

Posted on May 27, 2023

Colleen Hoopes victim name : Husband of victim Colleen Hoopes pleads not guilty to second-degree murder

After being shot in the chest, Colleen Hoopes passed away. Her spouse informed law enforcement that they believed an intruder was in their residence. The individual pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

News Source : KNXV – Phoenix Scripps

