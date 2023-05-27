Colleen Hoopes: Victim of Suspected Intruder Shot by Husband

Colleen Hoopes – victim name : “Colleen Hoopes killed – husband pleads not guilty”

Colleen Hoopes passed away as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest. According to her husband, he believed there was an intruder in their residence. He has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree murder.

Read Full story : Court records reveal new details a year after ballerina’s death /

News Source : KNXV – Phoenix Scripps

Ballerina death investigation Court records update New details revealed Legal proceedings updates Cause of death investigation