“College Grove TN” Today : Fatal Accident on Murfreesboro Pike Claims Life of College Grove, TN Resident

Single-Vehicle Crash on Murfreesboro Pike Claims Life of College Grove, TN Resident

A 28-year-old man has died after crashing his Nissan Xterra at a high rate of speed in South Nashville. The incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, on Murfreesboro Pike. The driver lost control, went off the road, and hit a utility pole and a tree before the car landed on its side in a parking lot. Bystanders heard the crash and removed the man from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. There was evidence of alcohol use, and officials believe excessive speed and failure to maintain the lane were factors.

News Source : Alicia Patton

Source Link :College Grove, TN man killed in single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike/