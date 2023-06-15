College Park Townhouse Double Shooting Leaves One Dead – 95.5 WSB today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by College Park police after a shooting incident that resulted in the death of one individual. According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Wednesday at approximately 9:30 p.m., authorities received reports of a shooting incident that occurred at a townhome on Princeton Avenue. Upon arrival, police found two people who had been shot. One of the victims was declared dead while the other was taken to the hospital, though their condition remains undisclosed. The identities of the victims have not been released, and it is unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing. The above article was originally published by Cox Media Group in 2023.

News Source : 95.5 WSB

Source Link :One killed in double shooting at College Park townhouse – 95.5 WSB/