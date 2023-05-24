college shooting today : Watch: Private College Shooting Perpetrated by 15-Year-Old

Watch as a Private College is Attacked by a 15-Year-Old Firing Shots today 2023.

A teenage boy has been arrested following an alleged shooting at Atlantis Beach Baptist College in Two Rocks, Perth. The incident led to the school and a nearby daycare centre being locked down. No injuries were reported. The 15-year-old suspect reportedly fired a gun up to three times in the school carpark.

News Source : Atinkanews.Net

