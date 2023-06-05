“College teaching skills” : A Practical Guide to College Teaching: Mastering the Skills (Skills for Scholars)

A Practical Guide to The Craft of College Teaching (Skills for Scholars)



The book “The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite” by Daniel Markovits is a thought-provoking read that challenges readers to reexamine their beliefs about the American Dream. Markovits argues that the concept of meritocracy, which is the idea that success is based on individual merit and hard work, has become a trap that perpetuates inequality and erodes the middle class. The book is a timely and necessary addition to the ongoing conversation about income inequality and social mobility in America.

The first part of the book traces the history of meritocracy in America, from its roots in the Protestant work ethic to its current manifestation as a system of elite education and professional achievement. Markovits argues that meritocracy has become a self-perpetuating system, in which the children of the rich and successful have a significant advantage over those from lower-income backgrounds. He cites data that shows that the top 1% of earners in America are increasingly concentrated in a few elite professions, such as finance, law, and medicine, which are dominated by Ivy League graduates.

The second part of the book explores the consequences of meritocracy for the middle class and for society as a whole. Markovits argues that the meritocratic ideal has led to a culture of overwork and hyper-competition, which has eroded the quality of life for many Americans. He also argues that the concentration of wealth and power among the meritocratic elite has undermined democracy and created a system of oligarchy. The book is a call to action for policymakers, educators, and individuals to rethink the value and purpose of education and work in America.

The final part of the book offers some solutions to the problems that Markovits identifies. He argues that we need to create a more equitable system of education, one that provides opportunities for all children regardless of their background. He also suggests that we need to reexamine our values and priorities as a society, and to shift away from a culture of individual achievement and toward one of collective responsibility. The book is a provocative and challenging read, one that is sure to spark debate and discussion about the future of meritocracy in America.

Overall, “The Meritocracy Trap” is a well-researched and well-argued book that challenges readers to think critically about the American Dream. Markovits presents a compelling case that meritocracy has become a trap that perpetuates inequality and undermines democracy. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in the future of America’s middle class and the prospects for social mobility in our society.



