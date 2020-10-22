Collin Kartchner Death – Dead : Collin Kartchner Obituary : 40-year-old youth advocate dies, Cause of Death Unknown.
In an Instagram post, Kartchner’s wife Elizabeth said, “My whole world is gone – There is no god – We’ve never known such pain – He peacefully passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes in his beautiful body that we are unclear of yet, according to a statement posted online on October 21. 2020 by FOX13
A sad day for Utah, the thousands of kids @CollinKartchner fought for and, most importantly, his sweet family. They could use all the love and support we can offer right now. Consider them if you can: https://t.co/1tVIX2m61A
— Clint Betts (@clintbetts) October 21, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Tommy Purple wrote
Hearing the news of Collin Kartchner passing away has me gutted. My heart absolutely aches for Lizzy and the kids. Life is cruel and unexpected and downright wrong sometimes. Not only hug those close to you, but my goodness, be a light for someone else. You just never know. Folded handsFolded hands
dispencertory wrote
came to prominence by mocking and making fun of influencers on Instagram. I laughed at a lot of stuff he posted. He then decided it was time to talk about serious issues. Technology and our children. The dangers and education that needed to happen
Gus Sopeña @coachgsop3 wrote
Just heard tragic news about @CollinKartchner. Heard he’s passed away suddenly. What horrible news. Collin came to our school to speak to the students about social media and did such a great job! The kids LOVED him! The world lost a great man today!
Stinking 2020.
