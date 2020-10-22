Collin Kartchner Death – Dead :  Collin Kartchner Obituary : 40-year-old youth advocate dies,  Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 22, 2020
0 Comment

Collin Kartchner Death – Dead :  Collin Kartchner Obituary : 40-year-old youth advocate dies,  Cause of Death Unknown.


40-year-old youth advocate and motivational speaker Collin Kartchner died unexpectedly Tuesday surrounded by his family.

In an Instagram post, Kartchner’s wife Elizabeth said, “My whole world is gone – There is no god – We’ve never known such pain – He peacefully passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes in his beautiful body that we are unclear of yet, according to a statement posted online on October 21.  2020 by FOX13

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Tommy Purple  wrote 

Hearing the news of Collin Kartchner passing away has me gutted. My heart absolutely aches for Lizzy and the kids. Life is cruel and unexpected and downright wrong sometimes. Not only hug those close to you, but my goodness, be a light for someone else. You just never know. Folded handsFolded hands

dispencertory wrote 
came to prominence by mocking and making fun of influencers on Instagram. I laughed at a lot of stuff he posted. He then decided it was time to talk about serious issues. Technology and our children. The dangers and education that needed to happen

Gus Sopeña @coachgsop3 wrote 
Just heard tragic news about @CollinKartchner. Heard he’s passed away suddenly. What horrible news. Collin came to our school to speak to the students about social media and did such a great job! The kids LOVED him! The world lost a great man today!

Stinking 2020.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.