Collin Kartchner Death – Dead :  Collin Kartchner Obituary : 40-year-old youth advocate dies,  Cause of Death Unknown.

Tommy Purple wrote

Hearing the news of Collin Kartchner passing away has me gutted. My heart absolutely aches for Lizzy and the kids. Life is cruel and unexpected and downright wrong sometimes. Not only hug those close to you, but my goodness, be a light for someone else. You just never know. Folded handsFolded hands

dispencertory wrote

came to prominence by mocking and making fun of influencers on Instagram. I laughed at a lot of stuff he posted. He then decided it was time to talk about serious issues. Technology and our children. The dangers and education that needed to happen

Gus Sopeña @coachgsop3 wrote

Just heard tragic news about @CollinKartchner. Heard he’s passed away suddenly. What horrible news. Collin came to our school to speak to the students about social media and did such a great job! The kids LOVED him! The world lost a great man today!

Stinking 2020.