Collins Murder-Suicide: Deceased Identified as Michael and Sharonda Washington in Obituary

Michael Washington and Sharonda Washington Obituary

The following is an obituary for Michael Washington and Sharonda Washington:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Washington and Sharonda Washington. The couple was tragically identified as the victims in the Collins murder-suicide on September 12th, 2021.

Michael was born on June 20th, 1978 and was 43 years old at the time of his passing. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He had a contagious sense of humor and a heart of gold. Michael was a hard worker who loved spending time with his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Sharonda was born on August 14th, 1981 and was 40 years old at the time of her passing. She was a loving wife and mother who had a heart full of love and kindness. Sharonda had a passion for cooking and loved spending time in the kitchen creating new recipes for her family and friends to enjoy. She had a smile that could light up a room and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The loss of Michael and Sharonda has left a void in the lives of their family and friends that can never be filled. We take comfort in knowing that they are now together, watching over us from above.

