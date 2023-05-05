collision Today : Fatal accident involving school bus and woman on Mat-Su road

Woman Killed in Collision with School Bus in Wasilla, Alaska

On Thursday morning, a fatal accident occurred near the intersection of Seldon Road and Frontier Plaza Drive in Wasilla, Alaska. According to the Alaska State Troopers, a 2012 Chevrolet sedan driven by 42-year-old Shawna Boice crossed over the center line and collided with a school bus operated by Chugach Children’s Services.

Boice was the only occupant of her vehicle, while the school bus only carried the driver. Boice was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMS and Mat-Su fire teams. The driver of the school bus was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and it is currently unclear why Boice’s vehicle crossed over the center line. Troopers have not indicated whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Tragic Loss for Boice’s Family

The death of Shawna Boice is a tragic loss for her family and loved ones. Boice was a resident of Wasilla and was well-known in the community. Her death has left many in shock and disbelief, as she was described as a kind and caring person who was always willing to help others.

Boice’s family has been notified of her passing, and her body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. The family has not yet released a statement or made funeral arrangements.

Investigation Underway

The Alaska State Troopers are currently investigating the cause of the accident. They have not released any additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash. It is unclear at this time whether any charges will be filed in connection with the collision.

Chugach Children’s Services, the organization that operates the school bus involved in the accident, has not released a statement about the crash. It is unknown whether the driver of the bus will face any disciplinary action as a result of the collision.

Conclusion

The collision between Shawna Boice’s vehicle and the school bus in Wasilla, Alaska, is a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and it is unclear what factors may have contributed to the crash. Our hearts go out to Boice’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : https://www.alaskasnewssource.com

Source Link :Woman killed in collision with school bus on Mat-Su road/