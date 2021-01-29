Colm Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Colm Davis has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Colm Davis. Two years ago he took part in a piece of mine about benefits for people who were terminally ill – his compassion and drive shone. The sort of inspirational person who you never forget. Condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/AanjHr2pms — Chris Page (@ChrisPageTV) January 29, 2021

Chris Page @ChrisPageTV Deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Colm Davis. Two years ago he took part in a piece of mine about benefits for people who were terminally ill – his compassion and drive shone. The sort of inspirational person who you never forget. Condolences to his family and friends.

NOTICE.