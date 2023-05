Bogota raises national security concerns. : Colombian Authorities Seize Unprecedented Amount of Fentanyl in Bogota (Suspect or Victim Name Not Mentioned)

a significant quantity has raised national security concerns. Colombian authorities have seized an unprecedented amount of fentanyl in Bogota, which amounts to 163 vials. The Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa, has confirmed this discovery.

Read Full story : Colombian Authorities Seize Unprecedented Amount of Fentanyl in Bogota, Raising National Security Concerns /

News Source : BNN Breaking

Colombian authorities Fentanyl seizures National security concerns Bogota drug trafficking Narcotics crackdown