“colon cancer symptoms”: Early Warning Signs of Colon Cancer: A Healthy Australian’s Experience

At the age of 27, Vanessa Mendico decided to make a major life change by moving from Melbourne to the Gold Coast. However, just a day after settling into her new home, she noticed blood in her stool. Despite going to the family doctor and emergency room six times herself, the hospital kept turning her away. Vanessa battled nagging stomach pains, changes in bowel movements, unusual bloating, low iron levels, brain fog, and fatigue for months. When she finally underwent a colonoscopy after being put on a waiting list, she received the devastating news that she had stage three colon cancer.

Prior to her shock diagnosis, Vanessa, who is pursuing a masters in youth ministry, had packed her life to move between states and “start a new chapter.” “I wanted to be closer to the beach and escape the faster pace of Melbourne and replace it with a slower pace on the Gold Coast,” she explains. “Never a Good Sign” Just a day after settling into the place she now calls home, she noticed drops of blood in her stool. “My gut knew something was wrong,” she says. After visiting her GP, she was referred for a colonoscopy and endoscopy, which examines the body’s entire digestive tract. “My GP was great, she never downplayed my symptom, which was reassuring,” she explains. With COVID-19 gripping the country, Vanessa has been placed on a two-year waiting list in Queensland – as her symptom was deemed ‘non-serious’. “I didn’t think much of it,” she says. “I was told that if my condition got worse, I should go to the emergency room.”

But every time she went to the emergency room herself to complain of severe stomach pain and blood in her stool, she was turned away. “It was frustrating,” she recalls. “The doctor was very dismissive, I felt like I overreacted, I felt silly. I’m trying to speak up for myself here, but I didn’t feel like I was being heard. “It got to the point where all I shed was blood. But I was told there was nothing they could do until I had a colonoscopy. I was so desperate… I tried to book a colonoscopy in Melbourne but even that was cancelled. “I was left with no alternative and I was back at the beginning.”

Scans revealed a 7 cm tumor in her rectum, about the size of a small peach. Before she could even process the diagnosis or arrange for surgery to remove the mass, she was told she would need to consider freezing her eggs as a “precautionary measure.” “All I remember is my mom bursting into tears next to me,” Vanessa recalls. “I didn’t cry. I was shocked. How did it come about that I was told by the cancer diagnosis that I now have to undergo IVF?” soul crushing “I sat in the doctor’s office, intimidated by this decision and at the same time confused and unsure. “Ever since I was a little girl, I knew that becoming a mother was my dream. “When your autonomy is taken away and you are given the option of not conceiving naturally or becoming infertile, it really hurts your soul. “It was another life change that I had to deal with very quickly.”

Vanessa underwent a major seven-hour surgery to remove the tumor from her rectum, reconstruct her bowel, and insert a double-sling ileostomy. “After a major operation, I spent two weeks in the hospital and learned to walk again,” she says. “The whole process was so painful and the discomfort I had to endure on a daily basis was terrible. “My partner at the time came home to find me lying on the floor in agony, throwing up every time I tried to eat or drink, and I stayed that way for hours.”

Over the next 18 weeks, Vanessa underwent nine “aggressive” rounds of chemotherapy. “Cancer is expensive and you don’t lose medical bills just because you’re sick,” she says. “Since I lived alone, I had to make a living. I spent all my savings on medical bills and was back at work during chemotherapy. “No one tells you how cancer is hurting you financially, that you’re losing income and that you’re going to have to use up all your savings.” On top of her financial woes, Vanessa has faced endless scans, hospital visits, doctor’s appointments, surgeries, procedures, and “all the pushing and shoving from everyone.”

In April of this year, Vanessa received the promising news that she was now in remission after the all-clear. However, she will continue to be “closely monitored”. “I will have a colonoscopy every year until I die,” she explains. She urges women to look out for signs – including irregular bowel movements and blood in the stool. “We know our body and gut better than anyone,” she says. “If something feels wrong, keep fighting for it. If you don’t get the answer you want, see another doctor. “Listen to your gut feeling.” Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in Australia. It is estimated that around 15,700 new cases will be diagnosed this year.

News Source : US Today News

Source Link :Colon Cancer Symptoms: ‘Fit and Healthy’ Australian shares the early warning signs that led to a distressing diagnosis/