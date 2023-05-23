“colonization psychology”: Opinion: The Intersection of Politics, Violence, Psychology, and Colonization

The Dan David Prize, the largest history prize in the world, was awarded on Wednesday at Tel Aviv University to nine emerging scholars and practitioners whose work illuminates the past in bold and creative ways. Each of the winners received $300,000 (NIS 1.1 million), in recognition of their achievements and to support their future endeavors. The winners work in Kenya, Ireland, Denmark, Israel, Canada, and the United States.

The Dan David Prize was first established in 2001 by the late entrepreneur and philanthropist Dan David to reward innovative and interdisciplinary work that contributed to humanity. In 2021, the prize was relaunched with a focus on historical research, honoring the founder’s passion for history and archaeology. The prize rewards emerging scholars, aiming to help both academics and public historians fulfill their potential at a time when support for the humanities is dwindling.

The winners represent the new generation of historians, said Ariel David, board member of the prize and son of the founder. “They are changing our understanding of the past by asking new questions, targeting under-researched topics and using innovative methods. Many of the winners we are recognizing today are still in the early stages of their careers, but they have already challenged how we think about history. Understanding the past, in all its complexity, is critical to illuminating the present and confronting the challenges of the future.”

One of the laureates, Dr. Ana Antic, is a professor of European history at Copenhagen University. Her research focuses on the relationship between politics, violence and psychiatry in 20th-century Europe, as well as the decolonization of psychiatric practices and concepts. Antic’s research explores the historical development of ideas about the human psyche, pathology, and normality, and approaches these debates as windows into some of the most important political and social issues in modern history. She also examines how decolonization and the Cold War shaped different societies’ understanding of the human mind, psychology, suffering, and healing. Her work is driven by the argument that psychology disciplines have played a vital role in crucial ideological conflicts and debates.

Decolonizing psychiatry is a movement and framework aimed at challenging and transforming the Western-centric approaches and assumptions that dominate the field of psychiatry. At its core, decolonizing psychiatry acknowledges that mental health and well-being are deeply rooted in cultural, social, and historical contexts. It recognizes that different cultures have unique ways of understanding and addressing mental health challenges and that these diverse perspectives should be respected and integrated into mental healthcare practices.

Antic’s work examines the history of psychiatry, including the way psychiatrists used the indigenous population in different places to justify colonization and come up with theories about the differences between the European mind and the non-European mind. One of the key aspects of decolonizing psychiatry is challenging the power imbalances and hierarchies that exist within the field. It questions the dominance of Western knowledge and seeks to amplify the voices and experiences of marginalized communities, including Indigenous peoples, people of color, and other historically oppressed groups. By centering their knowledge and expertise, decolonizing psychiatry aims to create more inclusive and culturally sensitive approaches to mental health.

Antic believes that in order to avoid such pitfalls, one needs to understand the history of psychiatry. “I am interested in how people thought about the human mind, the human psyche, and I think that the way people think about that is fundamental to how society works. If you really want to learn about a society and its values, you need to learn how they think about what makes us human, how they look at the mind and also what they define as pathological. What they consider subversive or dangerous, or needs curing. I think that from that, you can learn about fears and taboos.”

By challenging power imbalances, embracing cultural diversity, and fostering community collaboration, decolonizing psychiatry aims to create more inclusive, culturally sensitive, and equitable mental health systems that respect and honor the diverse experiences and knowledge of all individuals and communities. Antic’s work is a vital contribution to this movement, and her recognition by the Dan David Prize is a testament to the importance of decolonizing psychiatry and understanding the complex relationship between mental health, politics, and society.

