Colorado Man Christian Glass’ Family to Receive $19M Settlement After His Shooting Death by Sheriff’s Deputy

Christian Glass : Colorado Man Christian Glass’ Family Awarded $19M Settlement After His Shooting Death by Sheriff’s Deputy

The family of Christian Glass, a man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy during a mental health crisis, has been awarded $19 million in what is now the largest known law enforcement settlement in the history of Colorado. The settlement includes contributions from three separate law enforcement agencies and the state, with Clear Creek County paying $10 million. Along with the monetary compensation, the settlement terms include establishing a crisis response team, creating a virtual reality training scenario for Colorado State Patrol officers focusing on de-escalation, and a public park dedicated to Glass’ memory. The shooting led to national calls for reform about how authorities respond to situations involving people with mental health issues. The former deputy and his supervisor are currently facing prosecution for the killing.

Read Full story : Family of Man Shot Dead by Cops After Calling 911 Gets Record $19M Settlement /

News Source : Dan Ladden-Hall

Police brutality Wrongful death lawsuit Civil rights violation Excessive use of force Law enforcement accountability