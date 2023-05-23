Colorado man’s family awarded $19M in settlement over police killing during mental health crisis

Christian Glass : Colorado man’s family awarded $19M settlement after police kill him during mental health crisis

Christian Glass, a man from Colorado who was killed by police during a mental health crisis, has been awarded a $19 million settlement. Glass was shot and killed by officers in June 2022 after calling for roadside assistance when his SUV got stuck in Silver Plume. His death sparked calls for reform in how police respond to individuals in similar situations. The settlement includes measures to honor Glass’s memory and effect change in local and state agencies, including changes to police training and the dedication of a park in Clear Creek County. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office apologized to Glass’s family and acknowledged that officers failed to meet expectations in their response to Glass’s call for assistance.

News Source : lsforza

