Colorado mothers advocate for gun control measures

Mothers Advocate for Gun Bans in Colorado

Mothers across Colorado are pushing for stricter gun control laws in order to protect their children and communities. These advocates are calling for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as universal background checks for all gun purchases.

In the wake of several mass shootings in the state, including the 2012 Aurora theater shooting and the 2018 STEM school shooting, these mothers believe that stronger gun laws are necessary to prevent future tragedies. They argue that easy access to firearms puts their families and communities at risk, and that reasonable gun control measures can help save lives.

Mothers are working with lawmakers and advocacy groups to raise awareness and lobby for change. They believe that by speaking out and taking action, they can make a difference and help protect their loved ones from gun violence.

