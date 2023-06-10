Colorado officer fired after punching handcuffed woman spitting on him

Angelia Hall – victim : Colorado police officer fired for punching handcuffed suspect in the face

Newly released body camera footage reveals that a Colorado police officer was dismissed from duty for punching a restrained woman in the face after she spat on him. The video shows Russell Maranto holding Angelia Hall down in a hospital after she was picked up by officers when she was found wandering through traffic on 20 May. Hall repeatedly cursed and insulted the officers and spat on Maranto twice before he punched her. Maranto was fired for “inappropriate use of force”. Hall was charged with third-degree assault. Maranto has not yet been charged.

Read Full story : Colorado cop Russell Maranto punches woman in face /

News Source : Katherine Donlevy

Police brutality in Colorado Violence against women by cops Accountability for police misconduct Colorado police use of force Russell Maranto assault case