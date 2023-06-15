Colorado plastic surgeon found guilty in botched breast surgery death of Emmalyn Nguyen

Emmalyn Nguyen : Colorado plastic surgeon found guilty on attempted manslaughter charges over death of Emmalyn Nguyen

Dr. Geoffrey Kim, a plastic surgeon in Colorado, has been convicted of attempted manslaughter charges relating to the death of his 19-year-old patient, Emmalyn Nguyen. Nguyen had undergone breast enhancement surgery, which was botched by Kim, and she went into cardiac arrest when given anesthesia by nurse Rex Meeker on August 1, 2019. Kim did not call 911 for five hours after the incident, and Nguyen was left braindead and unable to speak or walk. She died 14 months later. Kim has been found guilty of attempted reckless manslaughter and obstructing a telephone, but not guilty of the most serious charge, attempted reckless homicide. His sentencing will take place on September 8, with a potential punishment of probation to three years in prison. Meeker, who initially faced manslaughter charges, had them dropped in exchange for testimony at the trial. Kim’s defense team blamed Meeker for giving Nguyen a toxic blend of drugs before surgery, including enough fentanyl to stop her heart. Both Kim and Meeker have already been forced to pay the Nguyen family $1 million each in a wrongful death settlement.

Read Full story : Colorado plastic surgeon found guilty of attempted manslaughter over death of 18-year-old patient /

News Source : By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

1) Colorado plastic surgery malpractice

2) Attempted manslaughter by plastic surgeon

3) Medical negligence in plastic surgery

4) Legal consequences for plastic surgeon

5) Tragic death after plastic surgery procedure