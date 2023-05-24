Colorado settles for $19M with family of man killed by deputy during mental health crisis

Christian Glass, mental health crisis, police killing, settlement, training reforms : $19M settlement for family of Christian Glass, killed by Colorado deputy during mental health crisis

A settlement was announced on Tuesday in which the parents of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff’s deputy during a mental health crisis, will receive $19 million from state and local government agencies. The shooting of Glass last year drew national attention and led to calls for reforms in how authorities respond to individuals with mental health problems. The settlement also includes changes in training for officers, such as the establishment of a crisis response team and certification for deputies in crisis intervention. The state of Colorado will create virtual reality training based on the shooting that will focus on de-escalation in stressful situations, and a video message from Glass’s parents will be shown to state troopers and Division of Gaming officers during active bystander training. The settlement is believed to be the largest of its kind in Colorado history and ranks among the top in the United States. Former deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould, who were involved in Glass’s death, are being prosecuted for their actions.

News Source : PBS NewsHour

