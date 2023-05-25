Colorado Springs Man Arrested for Allegedly Luring 14-Year-Old for Sex

Garry Henderson : Colorado Springs man arrested for luring 14-year-old girl for sex

A man from Colorado Springs, aged 38, was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly planning to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl. The individual was actually meeting an undercover police officer, according to reports. The Crimes Against Children Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department began a sting operation last month to apprehend individuals who use the internet to lure children. The suspect had been chatting online with an undercover account pretending to be a teenage girl for a month before finally agreeing to meet in person. When he arrived, he was arrested on suspicion of internet luring of a child. Garry Henderson has been named as the suspect and is currently being held without bail, according to jail records.

News Source : https://www.kktv.com

Colorado Springs arrest Teenage girl meeting Alleged child predator Online grooming Law enforcement intervention