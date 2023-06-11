Colorado woman accused of killing her baby, Anna Louise Englund, arrested on murder charges

Anna Louise Englund, suspect in baby’s murder case. : Colorado woman accused of killing her baby, Anna Louise Englund, in jail on murder charges

A 29-year-old woman from Colorado has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing her 2-month-old baby over the weekend. Anna Louise Englund was taken into custody on Saturday night, and the baby’s name has not been released. According to police, they were called to Englund’s residence in north Boulder for a welfare check, as she was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis. When officers arrived, both Englund and the baby were gone. Englund’s car was eventually located and stopped outside a hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead. Englund has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, though the exact details of the case are still under investigation. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold referred to the incident as a tragedy and expressed condolences to the baby’s family.

Read Full story : Mother Anna Louise Englund arrested, charged with killing her baby in Boulder /

News Source : CBSColorado.com Staff

Mother Anna Louise Englund arrest Boulder baby killing case Anna Louise Englund charged with murder Mother charged with killing her baby Boulder child homicide case