Burano: Italy’s Most Colorful Town

Burano, a small island located in the Venice Lagoon in the North of Italy, is known for its vibrant and colorful buildings, magnificent canals, and quaint streets. It is considered to be among the most beautiful towns in Italy, attracting thousands of visitors every year. For those planning to visit this stunning island, here are 10 things to know about Burano.

Hedonistic Romans were the First Inhabitants of Burano

Many historians believe that the Hedonistic Romans were the first inhabitants of Burano. Although vacationers won’t find any ruins of coliseums or temples, there are plenty of ancient discoveries on the island that one won’t find in other popular tourist attractions. It was not until the sixth century that some residents from Altino came to the island and helped make significant contributions to Burano’s property.

Burano is One of the Best Day Trips from Venice

Getting to Burano is very easy, as it’s only about 9 kilometers away from Venice, which takes half an hour to reach. It is easily the best day trip from Venice, and it’s hard to miss it on one’s bucket list during a visit to the capital of the Veneto region in Northeastern Italy. Vacationers can board the Vaporetto from the Fondamenta Nova ferry terminal and opt for route 12, which will leave them at Burano.

Burano is Home to a Leaning Tower That’s Worth Seeing

Constructed in the 16th century, the Campanile Storto di Burano, or the Tower of Burano, can be found behind a group of colorful buildings next to San Martino Church. Standing at 53 meters, vacationers can enjoy the tower’s view from several points in Burano. Its location behind the colorful buildings creates a perfect photo opportunity for travelers, making it one of the top attractions in Burano to add to the itinerary.

Burano Only Has One Square: Piazza Galuppi

Yes, there is only one square in Burano, and it’s worth exploring. Piazza Galuppi is incredibly gorgeous and large and is lined with beautiful buildings, which house some of the most colorful shops selling different items. The main street is also famous for its fantastic dining scene, as it’s lined with some of the most delicious restaurants, cafes, and pastry shops, making it a perfect place to eat in Italy like a local.

The Burano Lace Museum is the Place to Learn about Traditional Lace-Making on the Island

Lace-making in Burano, which was introduced to the island in the 1500s, has become an important part of the local economy for many centuries. Tourists can explore this adorable ancient tradition from many spots throughout the town, including several shops which showcase their own creations. Located in Galluppi Square, Burano Lace Museum is the perfect spot to learn about the tradition.

When Should You Visit Burano?

For perfect Italian weather, vacationers should plan a trip to Burano from April to July or August through October. If planning to explore the colorful island in summer, it is better to arrive there early and book accommodation in advance. Burano is one of the hidden travel gems in Italy since it’s off the Venice mainland, but it is also among the most touristy spots, which means it gets pretty crowded during its busiest months. For an incredible balance of warm weather and fewer tourists, one can visit Burano in spring or autumn.

The Widely Spoken Language in Burano is Italian, but a Few Residents Use the Local Venetian Dialect

Italian is the official and widely spoken language on Burano Island, but tourists will find a few locals communicating in Venetian. After all, the island is found in the Veneto region. Fortunately, many of the hotels and restaurants have multilingual staff who can speak English, Spanish, French, and German.

How Do People Get Around Burano?

Burano is one of the most walkable towns in Italy, and being a smaller island, vacationers can literally get almost everywhere on foot. However, biking is also popular, and there are a good number of routes to explore. There are no cars in this charming Venetian Renaissance town, and vacationers who want to explore the gorgeous canals can get around by gondolas and water taxis.

Beware of Scams in Burano

Just like any other tourist spot in Italy and anywhere else in the world, there are scams that vacationers should be aware of during their visit to the island. For instance, in Burano’s lace-making industry, vacationers should ensure they are paying a reasonable price for the products. Laces that are too cheap can be fake and not actually made in the traditional Burano way, especially when a “traditional” or “authentic” Burano lace item costs less than $50.

Burano is One of the Best Places in Italy to Visit with Kids

Burano is among the lovely destinations in Italy to explore with kids, as there are plenty of things that an entire family would enjoy. From enjoying the colors of the rainbow buildings to the gorgeous streets to enjoying the lace-making industry, there is something for everyone. The island has plenty of playgrounds and parks where kids can play and have fun while parents relax and take in the stunning views.

In conclusion, Burano is a perfect getaway for those who want to explore the unique and colorful side of Italy. From the ancient history to the stunning canals and colorful buildings, there is something for everyone in this charming island. Whether you are traveling with kids or exploring solo, Burano is a must-visit destination in Italy.

