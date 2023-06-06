Colts’ cornerback Isaiah Rodgers under investigation by NFL for gambling infractions

Isaiah Rodgers betting investigation : NFL investigating Indianapolis Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers for gambling infractions

Isaiah Rodgers Sr., cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts, is currently under investigation by the NFL for numerous gambling violations, as reported by Matt Rybaltowski of sportshandle.com. The Indiana Gaming Commission is also investigating potential violations by the Colts player, but they are not taking the lead as it involves league policy violations. Although the player has not been named, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reports that team sources have mentioned an associate of Rodgers opening a sportsbook account, with approximately 100 bets placed on the account, including bets on Colts games. Rodgers, a sixth-round pick in 2020, has played a significant role for the Colts’ secondary and on special teams. If found guilty, Rodgers could face a minimum one-year suspension, following recent suspensions handed out to other players for gambling policy violations.

Read Full story : Report: Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr Under Investigation by NFL for Potential Gambling Violations /

News Source : Andrew Thomison

Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr NFL Investigation Potential Gambling Violations Sports Betting Gambling in Sports