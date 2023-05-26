Columbia University Death : Investigation into Columbia University Death Unveils Troubling Campus Culture

Revealing Campus Culture Concerns through Investigation of Death at Columbia University

The Need for Universities to Address Campus Culture and Safety Concerns

Introduction

The investigation into the tragic death of Columbia University student Tessa Majors in December 2019 has revealed troubling details about the university’s campus culture. The New York Times report uncovered a “deeply rooted” drug culture, a lack of campus security, and concerning behavior within fraternities and sororities. This article will discuss the larger issue of campus culture, the challenges universities face in creating a safe environment, and the need for proactive measures to address drug use, sexual assault, and unsafe campus culture.

The Problem of Campus Culture

The investigation into Tessa Majors’ death has brought attention to the larger issue of campus culture and safety concerns on university campuses across the country. Reports of drug use, sexual assault, and unsafe environments are not uncommon, but the investigation into this tragic event has brought these issues to the forefront of public attention.

Drug Use and Fraternities/Sororities

The New York Times report uncovered a “deeply rooted” drug culture at Columbia University, where students regularly used drugs like marijuana, cocaine, and Adderall. Fraternities and sororities were found to be contributing to the drug culture, regularly hosting parties where drugs and alcohol were readily available. This concerning behavior within Greek organizations highlights the need for universities to address the negative impact of these groups on campus culture.

Lack of Accountability

The investigation also revealed a lack of accountability within the university administration. Many students reported feeling that their concerns about safety and drug use were not taken seriously by university officials. This lack of accountability within the administration can contribute to a culture of complacency, where students feel that their safety and well-being are not a priority.

Proactive Measures

Columbia University has taken steps to address some of the concerns raised by students and investigators, including increasing security measures and implementing a new policy requiring students to complete an online course on sexual assault prevention. However, many students and community members feel that these measures do not go far enough in addressing the underlying issues of drug use, sexual assault, and unsafe campus culture. Proactive measures, such as creating a task force to investigate these issues and develop solutions that address the root causes of the problem, are needed to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all students.

Conclusion

The investigation into Tessa Majors’ death has brought to light the deep-seated issues of drug use, sexual assault, and unsafe campus culture that exist at many universities across the country. The challenges universities face in creating a safe environment for their students cannot be ignored, and proactive measures are needed to address these issues. By taking a more proactive approach, universities can ensure that their students are safe and healthy, and can create a culture that promotes well-being and success.

