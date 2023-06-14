Comanche County, TX Multi-Car Accident Claims Two Lives, Injures Two: Jimmy Crosson and Steven Stuart Obituary

Jimmy Crosson and Steven Stuart Obituary

Two individuals were tragically killed and two others were injured in a multi-car accident that occurred in Comanche County, Texas. The victims have been identified as Jimmy Crosson and Steven Stuart.

The accident took place on a highway in Comanche County when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed over the center line and collided with Crosson and Stuart’s vehicle. The impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control and collide with two other cars.

Jimmy Crosson and Steven Stuart were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The two individuals who were injured in the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by local authorities. It is unclear at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The families and friends of Jimmy Crosson and Steven Stuart are mourning their loss and remembering the impact they had on their lives. They will be deeply missed by all who knew them.

