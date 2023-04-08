Comedian dies after car crash: Gareth Richards

After a car accident, comedian Gareth Richards succumbs to his injuries.

Former Radio Co-host to Frank Skinner Gareth Richards Dies at the Age of 41

Popular comedian and former radio co-host to Frank Skinner, Gareth Richards, has died at the age of 41. Richards was involved in a fatal car accident that occurred on Monday, March 27, according to his wife, Laura, who announced his demise on Friday, April 7. In a post that was shared on social media, Laura revealed the extent of the injuries that Gareth sustained, stating that “it was a miracle” that he arrived at the hospital alive.

Laura wrote, “Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition. However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.”

Numerous Twitter tributes came pouring in following the announcement of Gareth’s sad passing. Comedian Elis James, who started his comedy career at the same time as Gareth, paid tribute to him, stating that he was “totally in awe” of Gareth’s talent. James further added that he was always struck by how kind and gentle a man Gareth was. Other comedians who expressed their condolences over Gareth’s passing include Angela Barnes, Rhys James, and Danielle Ward.

Screenwriter Danielle Ward shared that Gareth was “truly one of the most wonderful people on the circuit,” while actor Lloyd Griffith expressed his devastation at Gareth’s passing, describing him as “the kindest man ever, and so so funny.”

The UK comedy circuit has lost an icon, and his passing will be felt deeply by his family, friends, and colleagues. The outpouring of grief from the comedy community shows how much Gareth was loved and respected, and it is evident that he will always be remembered as a kind, gentle, and brilliant comedian. Gareth Richards will undoubtedly be missed, but his legacy will undoubtedly live on for years to come.