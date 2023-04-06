“Comedian Don Rickles, 90, dies”

On April 6th 2017, the world lost comedian Don Rickles who starred in the Don Rickles Show and CPO Sharkey. He was 90 years old. Rickles was a well-known figure in Las Vegas, where he headlined at various hotel-casinos. He also had a close relationship with Frank Sinatra and was considered a peripheral member of the Rat Pack.

Born in Queens, New York in 1926, Rickles initially pursued a career in acting after serving in the Navy during World War II. However, it was his comedic talents that caught the attention of audiences and led to his breakout success. He went on to become one of the most influential comedians of his time, paving the way for many of the greats that followed in his footsteps.

Rickles was famous for his “insult comedy,” a style that involved him poking fun at members of his audience and celebrities in the audience. He was often referred to as the “Merchant of Venom,” due to the biting nature of his humor. But despite this reputation, Rickles was deeply loved by those who knew him best. He had a heart of gold and was generous with his time and resources, often reaching out to help those in need.

As a peripheral member of the Rat Pack via friendship with Frank Sinatra, Rickles was a fixture of Hollywood’s elite social scene for decades. He worked alongside icons such as Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin, and was even a regular guest on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show.” With a career spanning over six decades, Rickles left an indelible mark on the world of comedy that will be felt for generations to come.

In tribute to Rickles, many of his fellow comedians and entertainment industry professionals took to social media to share their memories and express their condolences. Fans around the world mourned the loss of a beloved icon, whose impact on the world of entertainment will never be forgotten.

In the end, Don Rickles will be remembered as a true pioneer in the world of comedy, a man whose fearless approach to humor and unwavering dedication to his craft inspired countless others. His legacy will live on through his work, which will continue to make people laugh for years to come. Don Rickles may be gone, but his influence and spirit will endure forever.

Source : @60sPsychJukebox

