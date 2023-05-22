Comedian Dr Evadne Hinge, aka George Logan, passes away at 78 after rising to fame.

George Logan death: Comedian who soared to stardom as Dr Evadne Hinge dies aged 78

The world of comedy is in mourning following the death of George Logan, who soared to fame as one half of the comedy duo Dr Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket. Logan passed away at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and joy.

A Career in Comedy

George Logan was born in 1943 in Edinburgh, Scotland. He began his career as an actor, but soon found his calling in comedy. In the early 1970s, he teamed up with Patrick Fyffe to form the comedy duo Dr Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket. The pair quickly became a hit on the British comedy circuit, and went on to star in their own TV series, “Dear Ladies”.

Logan’s talent for comedy was unparalleled. He had a knack for creating hilarious characters and delivering one-liners with impeccable timing. His performances as Dr Evadne Hinge were particularly memorable, as he brought to life the eccentric, middle-aged spinster with such charm and wit that audiences couldn’t help but fall in love with her.

A Legacy of Laughter

Logan and Fyffe’s partnership lasted for over 30 years, and during that time they became one of the most successful comedy duos in British history. Their performances were always a riotous affair, with audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter.

But Logan’s legacy extends far beyond his work with Dr Evadne Hinge. He was a talented actor and comedian in his own right, and his contributions to the world of comedy will never be forgotten.

Tributes Pour In

Fans and colleagues alike have been paying tribute to George Logan since news of his death broke. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their favorite memories of the comedian.

Andy Pryor, a casting director who worked with Logan on the TV series “Doctors”, said: “George was a consummate professional and a joy to work with. He had an incredible talent for comedy, and his performances as Dr Evadne Hinge will go down in history as some of the funniest moments in British television.”

Logan will be sorely missed by the comedy community and his fans around the world. But his legacy will live on, as new generations discover the brilliance of Dr Evadne Hinge and the many other characters he brought to life on stage and screen.

Dr. Evadne Hinge British comedians 1970s and 1980s entertainment industry Comedy duo Legacy and impact on the entertainment industry